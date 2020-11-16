November 16, 2020
TOUGH TIMES FOR TRUMPBOTS:
Pro-Western Candidate Victorious In Moldovan Presidential Runoff Election (RFE/RL, 11/16/20)
Maia Sandu, a former World Bank economist who favors closer ties with the European Union, is the winner of Moldova's presidential election runoff, preliminary results showed early on November 16.Sandu captured 57 percent of the vote, giving her a runaway victory over pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon, who had 43 percent, with 99 percent of the vote counted, according to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission.
