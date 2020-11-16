November 16, 2020
TOUGH TIMES FOR TRUMPBOTS:
Nationalists Lose Major Cities In Bosnia Vote (RFE/RL, 11/16/20)
Bosnian opposition parties have won local elections in the Balkan country's two largest cities, where they defeated long-ruling nationalists.In Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital, Sarajevo, the Bosniak Party of Democratic Action (SDA) of Bakir Izetbegovic conceded defeat late on November 15 after losing mayors in three out of four municipalities that were won by candidates of a coalition of moderate parties.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 16, 2020
