November 13, 2020
TO BE FAIR, REAL LAWYERS WON'T WORK FOR HIM:
Trump Campaign Lawyer Comically Filed Election Lawsuit in Court That Had No Authority to Hear the Case (COLIN KALMBACHER, Nov 13th, 2020, Law & Crime)
One of President Donald Trump's numerous election lawsuits was filed in the wrong federal court. Like, the really wrong court. On Tuesday, a campaign lawyer filed a Michigan-focused federal lawsuit in the Washington, D.C.-based Court of Federal Claims-which has no authority to hear an electoral fraud themed lawsuit whatsoever.
Donald went to McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak and hired Benny.
