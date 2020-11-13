November 13, 2020

TO BE FAIR, REAL LAWYERS WON'T WORK FOR HIM:

Trump Campaign Lawyer Comically Filed Election Lawsuit in Court That Had No Authority to Hear the Case (COLIN KALMBACHER, Nov 13th, 2020, Law & Crime)

One of President Donald Trump's numerous election lawsuits was filed in the wrong federal court. Like, the really wrong court. On Tuesday, a campaign lawyer filed a Michigan-focused federal lawsuit in the Washington, D.C.-based Court of Federal Claims-which has no authority to hear an electoral fraud themed lawsuit whatsoever.

Donald went to  McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak and hired Benny.



