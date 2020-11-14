November 14, 2020
THE WAR ON RELIGION:
North Dakota Governor Issues 'Data-Driven' Mask Mandate but Exempts Religious Services (JAMES CROWLEY, 11/14/20, Newsweek)
In a video shared on Friday night, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced new state-wide requirements to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new requirements state that people must wear masks in indoor businesses and in public spaces where social distancing isn't possible. Burgum provided an exemption for religious services, however, despite documented cases across the nation of church gatherings being responsible for COVID-19 outbreaks.
