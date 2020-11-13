November 13, 2020

THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Federal Judge Allows E. Jean Carroll's Lawsuit Against Trump to Move Ahead Next Month (DANIEL VILLARREAL, 11/12/20, Newsweek)

On Thursday, a federal judge allowed a defamation lawsuit filed against President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll to proceed despite attempts by the Trump Administration to have it dismissed.

A telephone conference for the case is scheduled to be held on December 11, according to The Hill.

