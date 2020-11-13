November 13, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Federal Judge Allows E. Jean Carroll's Lawsuit Against Trump to Move Ahead Next Month (DANIEL VILLARREAL, 11/12/20, Newsweek)
On Thursday, a federal judge allowed a defamation lawsuit filed against President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll to proceed despite attempts by the Trump Administration to have it dismissed.A telephone conference for the case is scheduled to be held on December 11, according to The Hill.
