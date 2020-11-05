THE STRAIGHT REPUBLICAN SLATE:

Former Vice President Joe Biden won 52.73% of the New Hampshire vote Tuesday, leading President Donald Trump by just over seven percentage points. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Papas, all Democrats, won reelection.





"People differentiated between the federal and the state races," said Moore, whose group spent more than $829,612 to aid conservative candidates this year. "It's clear that they measured the federal races via one yardstick and looked at the state races via another."





Dean Spiliotes, a political analyst and professor at Southern New Hampshire University, also said the coattail effect might have played a role in New Hampshire's legislative results.





"Certainly, at some level, Sununu's victory is probably helping him picking up seats in the Legislature and potentially flipping the Executive Council as well," he said.





But, Spiliotes added, it's interesting that Biden's "comfortable" win didn't negate the governor's popularity. It's as though voters have "partitioned" off federal and local concerns, he said.





"They sort of had one set of concerns in thinking about the governor and the functioning of the state Legislature and a separate set of concerns about how things are going congressionally," Spiliotes said.



