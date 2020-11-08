THE RELUCTANT TRUMPER DISCONNECT:

The election of Joe Biden and potential Republican control of the Senate is "likely the best of both worlds for stocks," according to Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy.





In a note on Friday, Kolanovic said markets should turn the page after Tuesday's election. The election of Joe Biden will help remove a sizable amount of uncertainty from the market, especially if the final results are not contested by President Trump.





Biden as president means investors should expect an easing in America's trade war, which should help boost global growth and corporate earnings, according to the note. Additionally, stock market volatility could be lower under a Biden presidency as there will likely be no market disrupting tweets that catch investors by surprise, Kolanovic said.





And if Republicans are able to retain control of the Senate, it would ensure that Trump's pro-business policies, like a lower tax rate and de-regulation initiatives, stay intact.