November 30, 2020
THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:
'The Arab Spring did not die': A second wave of Mideast protests (HASHEM OSSEIRAN, 11/30/20, AFP)
"The emergence of the 2019 wave of the uprisings in Algeria, Sudan, Lebanon and Iraq showed that the Arab Spring did not die," said Asef Bayat, an expert on revolutions in the Arab world."It continued in other countries in the region with somewhat similar repertoires of collective action."The countries swept up by the latest revolts had initially stood on the sidelines as a contagion of uprisings gripped Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, Libya and Yemen in 2011.But in 2019 they led calls for an end to the same regional economic precariousness, corruption, and unresponsive governance that fuelled the Arab protests years earlier."The main drivers of the Arab Spring... continue to bubble under the surface of Arab politics," said Arshin Adib-Moghaddam of the School of Oriental and African Studies in London."2011 yielded 2019 and 2019 will merge into a new wave of protests," said the author of the book "On the Arab Revolts and the Iranian Revolution: Power and Resistance Today".
The dream of Bibi, Donald, and the Sa'uds, that Muslims can be permanently denied democracy, is futile.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 30, 2020 12:00 AM