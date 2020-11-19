November 19, 2020
THE HOMOCENTRIC UNIVERSE:
The universe works like a huge human brain, discover scientists (PAUL RATNER, 19 November, 2020, Big Think)
Scientists found similarities in the workings of two systems completely different in scale - the network of neuronal cells in the human brain and the cosmic web of galaxies.Researchers studied the two systems from a variety of angles, looking at structure, morphology, memory capacity, and other properties. Their quantitative analysis revealed that very dissimilar physical processes can create structures sharing levels of complexity and organization, even if they are varied in size by 27 orders of magnitude.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 19, 2020 4:36 PM