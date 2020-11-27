THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS TOO CONSERVATIVE:

The Tasmania government has declared that it has become the first Australian state, and one of just a handful of jurisdictions worldwide, to be powered entirely by renewable electricity.





In a statement released on Friday, Tasmanian energy minister Guy Barnett said that state had effectively become entirely self-sufficient for supplies of renewable electricity, supplied by the state's wind and hydroelectricity projects. [...]





Barnett said Tasmania had reached the 100 per cent renewable threshold with the commissioning of one of the last wind turbines at the Granville Harbour wind farm being developed on the state's west coast.





"When the final two turbines are commissioned at Granville Harbour, Tasmania will have access to 10,741 GWh of renewable generating capacity - well above our average annual electricity demand of 10,500 GWh," Barnett added.





Granville wind farm project director, Lyndon Frearson, said it was an exciting moment to see the final components of the wind farm come together, and that the project would ultimately play a role in a government aim to reach 200 per cent renewables.