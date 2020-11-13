THE GND IS TOO CONSERVATIVE:





Reaching net zero carbon emissions in the UK is likely to be much easier and cheaper than previously thought, and can be designed in such a way as to quickly improve the lives of millions of people, a senior adviser to the government has said.





Chris Stark, the chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change, the UK's independent statutory adviser, said costs had come down rapidly in recent years, and past estimates that moving to a low-carbon economy would cut trillions from GDP were wrong.



