November 9, 2020
THE GND IS TOO CONSERVATIVE:
Renewable electricity will hit a record this year and knock off coal's 50-year reign by 2025: IEA (Rachel Koning Beals, 11/10/20, Market Watch)
The IEA report published Tuesday said roughly 90% of new electricity generation in 2020 will be renewable, with just 10% powered by gas and coal. The trend puts green electricity on track to become the largest power source in 2025, displacing coal, which has dominated globally for the past 50 years. By 2025, renewables are expected to supply one-third of the world's electricity.
