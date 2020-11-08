THE GND IS TOO CONSERVATIVE:





The main conclusions are that, rather than slowing down, there has actually been about 3.5GW of utility-scale wind and solar projects getting the final go-ahead so far in 2020. These projects have been driven by the Queensland government, the ACT government, Snowy Hydro and also by large PPAs, typically with US-based technology companies such as Amazon.





Secondly, in total we estimate there is still over 6GW and probably close to 7GW of wind and solar projects that are either in the commissioning, construction or have received go-ahead phases. On top of that, there will be around 6GW of rooftop solar built over the next four years at a capacity factor of, say, 15%, for another 6TWh.





Thirdly, ITK's forecasts allow for even more projects to be announced and come into operation by 2025. This bit of ITK's forecast is entirely speculative and was originally based on nothing more than an assumption that the NEM (National Electricity Market) would reach 50% renewable by 2030 and then back-solving to get to the annual new capacity additions for that target. That number comes to 1.3GW per year, and over 10 years it adds up to 13GW. But so far we are running well ahead of that target.





ITK now estimates that the NEM will be around 45% renewable as early as 2025. Even if you don't believe any new projects will be announced, and why would you believe that, we still estimate 40% (33% wind + solar and 7% hydro).