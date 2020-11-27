THE FEDERALIST SOCIETY CHOSE CONSERVATIVES, NOT TRUMPISTS:

A federal appeals court has shot down the Trump campaign's attempt to overturn the election result in Pennsylvania--with a judge appointed by the president writing the scathing decision.





"Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here," 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Justice Stephanos Bibas wrote in a 21-page opinion issued Friday.





The three-judge panel noted that the campaign's grievances amounted to "nothing more" than allegations that Pennsylvania restricted poll watchers and let voters fix technical defects in their mail-in ballots.





"The Campaign tries to repackage these state-law claims as unconstitutional discrimination. Yet its allegations are vague and conclusory," the opinion says.





"It never alleges that anyone treated the Trump campaign or Trump votes worse than it treated the Biden campaign or Biden votes."