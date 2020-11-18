THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Downloads for Chess.com's app have skyrocketed in the United States since the series debuted last month, according to new data from App Annie. Among strategy games on the iPhone, the app has jumped to No. 3 in the United Sates and No. 2 in the U.K., the data shows. Among all games in the United States, the "Chess" app rose 256 spots since the series debuted. It's now No. 62.