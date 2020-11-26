THE AXIS OF EVIL:

Traditional Saudi Arabia, represented by King Salman and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, remains committed to the position that the Kingdom has adhered to since the Arab Peace Initiative nearly two decades ago. This means that comprehensive normalisation between Israel and the Arab world would be in exchange for comprehensive peace with the Arabs and the Palestinians.





Parallel Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has abandoned this under its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, and denies Arab and Palestinian rights as it allies itself with Zionism, not simply with Israel the state. Today, that is the "real" Saudi Arabia, for when it participates in putting pressure on Sudan and paying a bribe to the US to make the African state normalise, it goes beyond "normal" relations with the occupation state and becomes a full-blown strategic alliance.





The matter has not stopped with Sudan. The same pressures are being put on Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and many other countries. Basically, Saudi Arabia is operating as a minesweeper for Israel, paving the way for its tanks to cross Muslim lands, and is bearing the cost of doing so with a degree of enthusiasm that borders on ecstasy. The government in Riyadh is behaving like the UAE, which is also implicitly a part of the alliance.