SAVE US FROM OURSELVES, UNCLE JOE:

President-elect Joe Biden wants to hit the ground running, undoing President Donald Trump's hardline immigration executive orders on day one, and producing "comprehensive immigration reform" legislation, to be worked on with Congress during his first 100 days.





But while weary and wary immigration activists count down the days until Biden can erase Trump's administrative orders, they do not see a large-scale legislative overhaul contained within one bill as a workable strategy any longer.





Previously the gold standard, a bipartisan comprehensive approach to reforming the nation's immigration laws--essentially one bill to rule them all--has been the Democratic strategy for the better part of the past two decades.





But as Biden again backs trying to negotiate with Republicans, veterans of past immigration battles in the advocacy world said the time has come to move on from a "failed" strategy, they told Newsweek.





He should offer Senate Republicans an opportunity to help craft a comprehensive reform, but make it clear that if they won't, and won't pass the House version either, then he'll issue a blanket pardon for immigration offenses.