November 4, 2020
RUST NEVER SLEEPS:
What you need to know about the undecided swing states (ZACH MONTELLARO, HOLLY OTTERBEIN and NATASHA KORECKI, 11/04/2020, Politico)
The three Rust Belt states that unexpectedly vaulted Donald Trump into the White House in 2016 -- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- now represent the difference between his reelection and a one-term presidency.Together, they represent 46 electoral votes. If they were to fall in line for Joe Biden -- as the trio did for the Democratic presidential nominee in seven consecutive elections before 2016 -- they would make him the 46th president. [...]With six states still to be called, here is the state of play of the outstanding votes in each of them.
