RUST NEVER SLEEPS:

The three Rust Belt states that unexpectedly vaulted Donald Trump into the White House in 2016 -- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- now represent the difference between his reelection and a one-term presidency.





Together, they represent 46 electoral votes. If they were to fall in line for Joe Biden -- as the trio did for the Democratic presidential nominee in seven consecutive elections before 2016 -- they would make him the 46th president. [...]



