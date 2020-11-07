REVERSING--IN ONE DAY--THE ONLY THINGS DONALD ACTUALLY DID:





"There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration, No. 1," Biden told National Public Radio earlier this year. "I'm going to make sure that we have border protection, but it's going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it."





That could also mean withdrawing National Guard troops Trump sent to the border to support the Department of Homeland Security, a deployment extended through this year.





Beyond the wall, the president-elect's broader immigration plans represent a complete reversal of the Trump administration's policies over the past several years -- and he can accomplish much of it fairly easily.





Biden wants to expand opportunities for legal immigration, including family and work-based visas as well as access to humanitarian visa programs. Biden's immediate moves would largely entail rescinding various actions initiated under Trump that barred immigrants from certain countries and curtailed legal immigration, including new restrictions on asylum and rules making it harder for poor immigrants to obtain legal status.





Biden also has vowed to prioritize the reunification of any families still separated under the Trump administration's now-defunct "zero-tolerance" policy -- which led to the separation and detention of more than 2,800 migrant families and children in 2018.