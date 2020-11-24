November 24, 2020
RETURN TO AMERICAN VALUES:
Biden tells Jordan's king he is eager to 'support a two-state solution' (Times of Israel, 11/24/20)
In his first conversation with an Arab leader since his election earlier this month, US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday, telling the monarch that he hopes to cooperate on "supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."
Jettisoning apartheid in favor of self-determination nearly justifies voting for him by itself.
