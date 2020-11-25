November 25, 2020
RACISM FIRST, LAST & ALWAYS:
Trump crams one last racist policy into his final days as president (Hayes Brown, 11/24/20, MSNBC)
President Donald Trump is threatening to veto the annual defense spending bill, which would change the names of U.S. military bases that honor Confederate military leaders. For someone who came into office on a wave of racism and who in one of his first official acts made racism an official policy of the U.S. government, it only makes sense that one of Trump's last would be just as deeply racist.
The most easily analyzed presidency ever.
