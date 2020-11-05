November 5, 2020
PRAYING FOR THE CLINTON/OBAMA YEARS:
Anthony Scaramucci says markets like the idea that there may not be a 'blue wave' (Abigail Ng, 11/05/20, CNBC)
Investors appear happy that there may not be a "blue wave" outcome in the U.S. elections, as seen in the rally in world markets, said Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund investor and former White House communications director.U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday following a positive session on Wednesday. Asian markets rallied in Thursday trade, while European markets also climbed higher."I think the markets do like the notion that there wasn't a 'blue wave,'" Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner of Skybridge Capital, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble and Matthew Taylor on Thursday.
