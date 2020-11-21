POOR GUY, THINKS HE'S SPEAKING TO ADULTS:

Dr. Anthony Fauci has had it with people who think COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, not a big deal. I asked him how he processes that viewpoint as someone who has devoted his life to science.





"You have (over 250,000 COVID-19) deaths, 11 million infections and 70,000 people in the hospital. Flu doesn't even come close," Fauci said Wednesday during our USA TODAY Editorial Board meeting.





"When you ask me about frustration, which borders on pain, it's that either people don't want to look at the data or they look at the data and they say it's fake. No, it isn't fake. ... This is a global issue. I tell the people who deny or think that this is nothing, do you mean that every single country in Europe is doing the same thing, is making things up? They're not. I mean, it's so obvious."





It's unusual, but understandable, to see Fauci so exasperated. He's working around the clock to save lives, but the numbers keep getting worse. Crowds at one of President Donald Trump's campaign rallies chanted for Fauci to be fired.





He understands the fear out there. He said he doesn't want to shut down the nation. He knows the psychological and economic consequences of that "but we at least have got to be consistent in doing some fundamental things."



