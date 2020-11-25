OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Competence is making a comeback.





US President-elect Joe Biden has prized staying power over star power when making his first wave of Cabinet picks and choices for White House staff, with a premium placed on government experience and proficiency as he looks to rebuild a depleted and demoralized federal bureaucracy.





With an eye in part toward making selections who may have to seek approval from a Republican-controlled Senate, Biden has prioritized choosing qualified professionals while eschewing flashy names. Even the most recognizable pick -- John Kerry -- lacks the showmanship that has defined the Trump era.



