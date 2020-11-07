OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

From the moment Kamala Harris was introduced as the vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party in August, US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party launched a campaign attempting to brand her as a "radical" politician who would pull Joe Biden to the far left. [...]





In fact, the vice president elect's record on the Jewish state indicates that she may be even more hawkish than Biden, who has sought throughout the campaign to differentiate himself from the progressive wing of the Democratic party.





Harris has only been on the national stage since 2017, but the stances she has taken in her three years as Senator place her rather squarely in the traditional pro-Israel camp of her party.





The first resolution she co-sponsored as a senator was one effectively condemning the Obama-Biden administration's decision to abstain on a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank.





Harris highlighted the co-sponsorship in a 2017 speech at AIPAC's policy policy conference, saying it would help "combat anti-Israel bias at the United Nations and reaffirm that the United States seeks a just, secure and sustainable two-state solution."