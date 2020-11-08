ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE:

One day after Donald Trump learned he won't be serving a second term, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said the president needs to prepare himself for the possibility of criminal indictments the moment President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. [...]





"He loses his protections," he began. "He's avoided trouble by being in the White House -- there are laws and policies, especially in the Justice Department, that protect a sitting president. He will not be the sitting president at 12:01 on January 20th."





"He's got potential exposure from the federal government, from the Department of Justice, and potentially from the Manhattan prosecutors -- they are focusing on the Manhattan state prosecutors, the D.A's office are focusing on various financial fraud," he added. "In some ways that's easier to prove and easier to prosecute than some of the things that might be federal; for example obstruction of justice. But he's looking at at least two different avenues of potential criminal exposure once he gets out of office."