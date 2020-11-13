ONLY HE SAVES DONALD FROM BEING OUR WORST PRESIDENT:

Soon after his inauguration in 1913, President Woodrow Wilson ushered in one of the most far-reaching discrimination policies of that century. Wilson discreetly authorized his Cabinet secretaries to implement a policy of racial segregation across the federal bureaucracy.





A Southerner by heritage, Wilson appointed several Southern Democrats to Cabinet offices, several of whom were sympathetic to the segregationist cause. Wilson's new postmaster general, for example, was "anxious to segregate white and negro employees in all Departments of Government."





Historical accounts suggest that Wilson's order was carried out most aggressively by the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Treasury Department, the latter responsible for revenue generation including taxes and customs duties. Based on the data we collected, the majority of Black civilians worked in these two federal departments before Wilson's arrival. [...]





Our research shows that the damage caused by working under discriminatory conditions persisted well beyond Wilson's presidency. The same Black civil servants victimized by discrimination in federal employment were also less likely to own a home in 1920, 1930 and 1940, almost three decades after Wilson was elected. Moreover, the school-age children of Black civil servants who served in the Wilson administration went on to have poorer-quality lives than their young white counterparts in terms of their overall earnings and quality of employment in adulthood.





This research can help to contribute to the understanding of the roots of economic disparities. A policy of racial discrimination -- even if implemented temporarily -- has lasting negative effects. A clearer understanding of historical discrimination can help to inform the design of policies aimed at remedying the painfully persistent racial inequities we observe today.