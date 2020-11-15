NOT THAT ONE LOOKS TO TEAM DONALD FOR ETHICAL BEHAVIOR...:

"Senior campaign aides scurried to urge organizers to kill the event, infamously staged at the wrong 'Four Seasons' -- a landscaping business adjacent to an adult bookstore and a crematorium. But Giuliani plowed ahead anyway, delivering a conspiracy-filled rant that undercut the legal strategy the president's advisers had meticulously mapped out in the run-up to the election," Politico reports.





According to the report, officials at campaign headquarters called the event -- that was subsequently mocked for days -- a "disaster" and complain it resulted in an exodus of attorneys who had been lined up to press legal challenges on behalf of Donald Trump.





Politico reports Giuliani's event "... scared off many of the lawyers they spent months recruiting, who now no longer wanted to be involved. With the campaign already facing exceedingly long odds in its recount efforts, there are widespread concerns within Trumpworld and GOP circles that Giuliani's antics are thwarting the president's legal machinery from within."