NOT IF BUT WHEN:





Swedes face a new wave of restrictions after daily coronavirus cases hit a record, with the government warning of a grim winter ahead.





Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said his country is now facing a "very serious situation" that requires tougher measures if the virus is to be fought back.





The resurgence of Covid-19 across Europe has caught the region off guard after a summer that left many countries assuming they'd brought the virus under control. But as citizens grew complacent and temperatures dropped, the pandemic has returned with a vengeance.





Lofven warned that the latest development is putting Sweden's health-care system under pressure, as more intensive care beds get filled.



