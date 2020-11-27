NO PARTY FOR YOUNG PEOPLE:

When the data came pouring in after Election Day, campaign aides and Trump allies alike were struck by the president's poor performance with the 18-to-29-year-old crowd -- especially in a cycle with surging youth turnout.





In nearly every Midwestern battleground state that mattered to Trump's reelection, the president performed worse among young voters than in 2016, according to a POLITICO review of state exit polls. Trump ceded ground in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two states he lost. He also regressed in Arizona, another critical state that slipped away.





In several of these states, the erosion was considerable. In Pennsylvania, President-elect Joe Biden won young voters by a 20-point margin, compared to Hillary Clinton's 9-point advantage in 2016. In Wisconsin, Biden won the state's youngest voters by a 16-point margin, a dramatic rise from Clinton's razor-thin edge in 2016 -- and a significant swing in a state Trump only lost by 20,000 votes. Michigan saw a four-point shift from 2016 to 2020.