NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Initial reports point to Arab American and Black voters as crucial to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's win in the battleground state of Michigan.





Early polling and initial exit polling from the Arab American Institute and CAIR suggest that Arab American and Muslim voters voted in higher numbers this year than in 2016, and overwhelmingly for Biden. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that Michigan had broken its record for turnout in a presidential election.





Late results on Wednesday from several counties in Michigan ended up throwing the race in Biden's favor. Wayne and Oakland Counties, which have high percentages of Black, Latino, Asian, and Arab residents, proved crucial in the final counts.





Wayne County is home to Detroit and Dearborn, where the Arab American Institute estimates that over 200,000 Arab Americans live. According to Muslim advocacy group Emgage, in 2020, over 81,000 Muslims came out to vote in early and absentee voting alone in Michigan.



