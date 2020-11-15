NO ONE HATES AMERICA MORE THAN THE rIGHT:

"Since Election Day and for weeks prior, Trump has all but ceased to actively manage the deadly pandemic, which so far has killed at least 244,000 Americans, infected at least 10.9 million and choked the country's economy. The president has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in 'at least five months,' said one senior administration official with knowledge of the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share candid details," correspondents Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Philip Rucker reported.





"Now, as he fights for his political life, falsely claiming the election was somehow rigged against him, Trump has abdicated one of the central duties of the job he claims to want: leading the country through a devastating pandemic as it heads into a grim winter," The Post reported. "This account of Trump's indifference and inaction on the newly surging coronavirus pandemic is based on interviews with more than a dozen administration officials, Trump allies, health advisers and others familiar with the response, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations."





"Trump has increasingly eschewed the advice of even his own public health and medical experts," the newspaper reported. "Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, has suggested several times reducing in-person dining in restaurants and bars, but Trump has dismissed her suggestions, a senior administration official said. He has also ignored the calls by Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for more aggressive messaging on the importance of mask-wearing, officials said."