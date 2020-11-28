MR. BIDEN, TEAR DOWN THIS WALL:

The story of the border wall renovation reads rather like Trump's efforts in the 1990s to develop a real-estate tract on Manhattan's Upper West Side. What Trump proposed as "Television City," a gleaming development by the Hudson River that would include residential buildings as well as a massive skyscraper, foundered on bureaucratic inertia, fierce opposition by residents, and Trump's own financial problems. Trump sold the real estate parcel to investors from Hong Kong, and the resulting development, Riverside South, is an unremarkable residential complex.





Similarly, the fantastical visions of a wall running along the entire southern border that Trump sold on the 2016 campaign trail have not come to fruition.