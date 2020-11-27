MORE GREAT STAGNATION, FASTER, PLEASE:

The US can probably afford to go without the AstraZeneca candidate as it awaits new data, as millions of Americans will be vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna shots by December 31 if the FDA gives the green light.





The rest of the world is also banking on the six Warp Speed vaccines, among dozens of other candidates.





The European Union has ordered doses from six manufacturers, five of which are backed by the operation.





"The force of investment has had an extremely important accelerating effect," Loic Chabanier of the consulting firm EY told AFP.





US government money allowed for the financing of clinical trials and the retooling or construction of facilities to churn out vaccines.





"The Americans financed clinical trials for the entire planet," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told AFP.





The US ordered 100 million doses from the company, with bill payable even if the vaccine had turned out to be a dud.





"I am not Pfizer or AstraZeneca," Bancel said. "I need a lot of cash and do not have it."