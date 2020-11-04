November 4, 2020
MAINTAINING THE BLESSING OF GOOD GOVERNMENT:
Election Proves a Mixed Bag for Parties in New Hampshire (GARRY RAYNO, 11/04/20, InDepthNH.org)
Democrats held their grip on the four of five top-of-ticket positions they currently hold, while Republican Gov. Chris Sununu scored a resounding victory over Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes while setting a record for votes for governor.In New Hampshire, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden easily defeated incumbent President Donald Trump, unlike four years ago when Hillary Clinton eked out a slim victory.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 4, 2020 5:39 PM