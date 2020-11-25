lIBERTARIANISM AND EPIDEMIOLOGY DON'T MIX:





There's little evidence that herd immunity is helping Sweden combat the coronavirus, according to the country's top epidemiologist. [...]





In a recent OECD study, Sweden consistently ranked among the hardest hit nations in Europe, as measured by relative Covid mortality and infection rates. It was also the slowest at containing transmission.





Sweden was recently forced to recalibrate its approach against the virus, as the daily case rate topped 7,000. In what Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called an "unprecedented" step earlier this month, Swedes will no longer be free to gather in public in groups larger than eight. The sale of alcohol is now also banned after 10 p.m.





Lofven used a rare televised address on Sunday to plead with his countrymen to do more. "The health and lives of people are still in danger, and the danger is increasing," he said.