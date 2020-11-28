KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

The Shia leader expressed: "We are not hungry for power, but we are committed to defending Iraq through a Sadrist majority in parliament, and we are ready to sacrifice for the sake of establishing reforms. We want to win the position of prime minister in order to protect Iraq from corrupt parties."





"We will defend the country peacefully, away from violence and killing, because we are committed to protecting Iraq from corruption, and we are convinced that the reform project is our responsibility," he added.