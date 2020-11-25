JUST USE THE PARDON POWER:

Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday to send a bill to the Senate that would set up a path to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants.





The president-elect's team has already indicated that Biden will attempt to overturn much of President Trump's immigration agenda, including reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and rescinding the Remain in Mexico policy.





"I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America," Biden told NBC's Lester Holt.





Such a bill would likely be dead on arrival if Republicans hold on to their Senate majority.