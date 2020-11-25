November 25, 2020
JUST USE THE PARDON POWER:
Biden Promises Bill Providing Pathway to Citizenship for 11 Million Illegal Immigrants in First 100 Days (ZACHARY EVANS, November 25, 2020, National Review)
Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday to send a bill to the Senate that would set up a path to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants.The president-elect's team has already indicated that Biden will attempt to overturn much of President Trump's immigration agenda, including reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and rescinding the Remain in Mexico policy."I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America," Biden told NBC's Lester Holt.Such a bill would likely be dead on arrival if Republicans hold on to their Senate majority.
