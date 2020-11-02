JUST DETERMINING HIS PERSONAL CORPSE COUNT:

He gave an interview to The Washington Post on Friday where he praised Biden's approach to the virus, saying the Democrat "is taking it seriously from a public health perspective" while Trump is "looking at it from a different perspective."





Fauci said Trump's perspective was "the economy and reopening the country."





Republican Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona welcomed the president's remarks and called on him to act. Biggs has been critical of Fauci for months and previously called for his removal.





"Can't come soon enough. Please add Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield to that list, President @realDonaldTrump," Biggs tweeted on Sunday. "The Fauci-Birx doctrine of destruction is coming to a merciful end."





Dr. Deborah Birx is Coronavirus Response Coordinator and another prominent member of the task force. Dr. Robert Redfield is director of the CDC. He was appointed to that position by the president in 2018.



