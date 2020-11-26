November 26, 2020
JUST ADOPT UNIFORM RESTRICTIONS AND YOU SATISFY LIBERTY CONCERNS:
In a 5-4 ruling, Supreme Court sides with religious groups in a dispute over Covid-19 restrictions in New York (Ariane de Vogue, 11/26/20, CNN)
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote his own concurrence -- joined by no other justice -- to explain his vote.He said that other businesses such as bicycle repair shops, did not have similar restrictions."So, at least according to the Governor, it may be unsafe to go to church, but it is always fine to pick up another bottle of wine" or "shop for a new bike," Gorsuch wrote.
If churches paid taxes they'd be treated as beneficially as bars and restaurants. Close them all.
