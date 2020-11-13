November 13, 2020
JOIN AND BRING INDIA WITH US:
World's Biggest Free-Trade Deal Set to Be Signed This Weekend (Philip Heijmans, Michelle Jamrisko, and Bryce Baschuk, November 11, 2020, Bloomberg)
Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations including China aim to clinch the world's largest free-trade agreement this weekend.The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which includes countries stretching from Japan to Australia and New Zealand, aims to reduce tariffs, strengthen supply chains with common rules of origin, and codify new e-commerce rules. Its passage may disadvantage some U.S. companies and other multinationals outside the zone, particularly after President Donald Trump withdrew from talks on a separate Asia-Pacific trade deal formerly known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
