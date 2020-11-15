November 15, 2020
JOE NEEDS TO END DONALD'S WARS...:
Huge Asian Trade Pact Signed in Coup for China (VOA News, November 15, 2020)
The deal, which was first proposed in 2012, will lower tariffs on trade among the signatories and opens services trade.RCEP includes the 10 ASEAN countries plus China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, but not the United States.Analysts see the accord as offering huge advantage for China in extending its influence.
...on American business and consumers.
