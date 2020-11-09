November 9, 2020
JOE IS THE PARTY:
Progressives made Trump's defeat possible -- now it's time to challenge Joe Biden (NORMAN SOLOMON, NOVEMBER 9, 2020, Common Dreams)
The defeat of Donald Trump would not have been possible without the grassroots activism and hard work of countless progressives. Now, on vital issues -- climate, health care, income inequality, militarism, the prison-industrial complex, corporate power and so much more -- it's time to engage with the battle that must happen inside the Democratic Party.
Joe Biden's margin is roughly as wide over Democratic House candidates as it is over Donald. This election repudiated the Left/Right.
