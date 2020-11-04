November 4, 2020
IT'S NEARLY WORTH NOT HAVING A MASSIVE REPUDIATION...:
Trump says he's 'claiming' Pennsylvania and Michigan in Twitter rant as electoral prospects fade (Matthew Chapman , 11/04/20, Raw Story)
On Wednesday, as mail-in votes continued to be counted in the Midwest, President Donald Trump tweeted that he is "claiming" the states of Pennsylvania and Michigan "for Electoral Vote purposes" -- as his prospects of making it to 270 grow slimmer.Michigan is projected as a victory for Joe Biden, with nearly all of the votes in and Biden holding a small but stable lead with mainly ballots from Democratic areas left to count.Pennsylvania, meanwhile, is still reporting a Trump lead, but it is progressively shrinking as hundreds of thousands of remaining ballots are processed -- and Trump has dispatched Rudy Giuliani to try to block the count from continuing...in exchange for watching him twist in the wind.
