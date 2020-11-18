IT'S MORNING IN AMERICA:





President-elect Joe Biden is expected to reverse many of President Donald Trump's landmark immigration policies after he takes office next year. Though untangling some immigration guidelines most likely will take time, Biden has vowed to reverse limits on temporary workers, loosen visa restrictions on international students, halt border wall construction and end private immigration detention centers.





As VOA recently reported, Biden is expected to prioritize restoring DACA -- an Obama-era program that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation -- rescind travel restrictions on 13 countries and put in place a 100-day freeze on deportations while his administration issues new guidance.