IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:





SavorEat uses technology developed at the Faculty of Agriculture of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem by Shoseyov and Braslevsky, which was licensed exclusively from Yissum, the technology transfer arm of the university. The product combines 3D-printing technology, plant based ingredients in cartridges, and a unique, plant-based nano-cellulose fiber developed by the scientists. The cellulose binds the ingredients together, creating a meat-like texture.





The 3-D printer is the height of two microwaves and the length of one. Cartridges are inserted into its with the ingredients -- fat, cellulose, water, and flavors and colorings.