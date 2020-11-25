IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

In future, artificial intelligence will help to diagnose patients and develop the medicine required at "very low costs," says venture capitalist Tim Draper.





He said medical costs have been "crazy high" for many years. "Finally, we're going to have a way of doing health care a lot cheaper."





Ibrahim Ajami of Mubadala, said the coronavirus has led to "probably the most significant acceleration of technology ... we will witness in our lives" and that the role of technology in health care has changed.





"Health care is completely going digital," he told CNBC's Dan Murphy during a panel discussion at FinTech Abu Dhabi, which was held virtually this year.





"That's going to create health care that is almost free around the world," said the founder and managing partner of early-stage venture capital firm, Draper Associates.





Ibrahim Ajami of Mubadala Investment Company, one of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds, said the coronavirus has led to "probably the most significant acceleration of technology ... we will witness in our lives." The role of technology in health care has changed, he said.





"Everything from clinical trials to drug discovery, to the transformation of health care systems and even telemedicine and personalized health -- many of us are going to go through this entire Covid pandemic without ever seeing a doctor physically," said Ajami, who is head of ventures at Mubadala.