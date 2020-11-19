IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

"More competition is generally good for consumers. It's probably not great for retail pharmacies. It sort of depends on what Amazon does from here," said Craig Garthwaite, a professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management who studies drug pricing.





Earlier this week, Amazon AMZN, -0.96% announced two separate, but related forays into the pharmacy world. There's the establishment of Amazon Pharmacy, which is open to anyone and lets users buy and manage prescriptions. A Prime member also gets unlimited free two-day deliveries coming in "discreet packaging."





Additionally, the company said Prime members can save up to 80% on generic medication, and 40% on brand names when they pay without insurance.





At check out, customers can compare what it will cost if a co-pay applies, what the price is without insurance and what savings are through Prime membership, an Amazon spokeswoman said. "Customers should always consider other factors, such as their deductible," she added.



