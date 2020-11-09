IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Drugs like 'shrooms don't just make people hallucinate. They can also help ease anxiety, depression, and other woes--but the effects may be even better when trips get spiritual. (Sarah Scoles, 11/09/20, Popular Science)

In 2010, almost 20 years into his battle with cancer, Martin read about a strange research program. Participants wouldn't take a magic pill that might shrink their tumors in a novel way. No. They'd be getting drug-drugs: Brain scientists wanted to see how hallucinogens that alter thinking patterns and sensory perceptions might affect afflicted people's mental health. "I had always been interested in psychedelics but never had taken any," says Martin, a retired clinical psychologist. "I was terrified that I would mess up."





With someone else guiding him, though, the experience seemed less risky. Those someones--scientists in the psychiatry department of Johns Hopkins University--are part of the burgeoning field of psychedelic studies. Recently invigorated by a more permissive regulatory environment, the sector investigates if, how, and why reality-bending substances might help human brains. So far, research from all over the world suggests the drugs can break old mental patterns and help fight addiction, alleviate depression, shrink existential fears, and improve relationships.



