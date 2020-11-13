IT WAS THE ENTIRE BASIS OF THE TEA PARTY:

In an excerpt from "A Promised Land," which goes on sale on Tuesday, Obama, America's first Black president, addresses the "birther" lie peddled by Trump that Obama was not born in the United States, according to CNN.





"It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted," Obama writes.





"Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.



